LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams open the 2023 NFL regular season on the road at Lumen Field to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10. Having spent the previous five seasons with Super Bowl aspirations and raising the Lombardi Trophy on their home field 17 months ago, the Rams enter this campaign without any such expectations.

Having shed most of their big-name players with high-dollar contracts to get under the salary cap, training camp in Irvine, California, will be about figuring out what comes next. With a massive rookie crop, it wouldn't be a shock if the Rams are willing to listen to trade offers for almost any of their veterans to free up playing time and pick up future assets.

Given the need to find talent, the composition of the Rams' roster could be as fluid as any in the NFL, including frequent use of the waiver wire.

In spite of all that uncertainty, here's a 53-man roster projection: