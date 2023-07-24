SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 at Lumen Field.

Unlike last year, they won't have a quarterback competition to sort out before Week 1. Geno Smith is the undisputed starter, with a Pro Bowl on his resume, a new contract and an improved roster around him.

The Seahawks overhauled the front seven of their defense, and instead of drafting a quarterback to eventually compete with Smith, they gave him some help -- most notably by drafting receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round.

The big remaining question is how much they've closed the talent gap with the San Francisco 49ers, who overpowered them during a three-game sweep last season.

With training camp set to begin on July 26, here's a projection of what Seattle's 53-man roster will look like heading into Week 1: