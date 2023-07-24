PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2023 NFL regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium. But first, they'll welcome Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era -- and the first without a camp quarterback competition -- at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. That doesn't mean there aren't jobs up for grabs and intriguing battles to be had.

Offensively, most of the skill positions are set, but left tackle Dan Moore Jr. will try to hold off rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones for the starting job. Moore looked good in offseason workouts, but the next battle in the war begins at training camp. There could be even more change on the line after the team signed guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency, potentially putting Kevin Dotson on the trade block.

The offensive line isn't the only group that will look a little different for the Steelers this season -- defensively, they overhauled their inside linebacker group with all new starters, and the cornerbacks look a lot different with the additions of Joey Porter Jr. and Patrick Peterson.

Here is the 53-man roster projection: