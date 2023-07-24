ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions open the 2023 NFL regular season on Sept. 7, the league's Thursday night kickoff game, versus the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

After closing out the 2022 season winning eight of their final 10 games, the Lions enter training camp with bigger goals. Detroit could be in position to win its first-ever NFC North division title, but coach Dan Campbell has said all offseason long that he's not buying into the preseason hype surrounding this team until they can develop chemistry and actually produce victories.

The Lions haven't reached the postseason since 2016, so training camp will be pivotal for getting some of the new guys acclimated to the system.

"We got to build from the ground up with. Yeah, we got foundation, but yeah man, we got to get the chemistry right, we got a lot of new faces. And all of that other stuff won't matter, if we don't put the work back in, so that, to me, is the focus," Campbell said during OTAs on May 25th. "I mean, we can't worry about what everybody else says, just like last year."

Here is the 53-man roster projection: