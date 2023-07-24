METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The addition of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and return of wide receiver Michael Thomas means there aren't many questions about who the Saints will start on the offense. But even with little chance for a major starter to be unseated on offense or defense, the Saints do have competition at the bottom of their wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back groups.

There's potentially two or three wide receiver spots up for grabs. They've also brought in competition for kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin, making the specialist jobs one of the battles to watch throughout training camp.

Here's the 53-man projection: