          2023 New Orleans Saints 53-man roster projection

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterJul 24, 2023, 10:30 AM
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013. You can follow Katherine on Twitter: @Kat_Terrell
          METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

          The addition of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and return of wide receiver Michael Thomas means there aren't many questions about who the Saints will start on the offense. But even with little chance for a major starter to be unseated on offense or defense, the Saints do have competition at the bottom of their wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back groups.

          There's potentially two or three wide receiver spots up for grabs. They've also brought in competition for kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin, making the specialist jobs one of the battles to watch throughout training camp.

          Here's the 53-man projection: