EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10 at MetLife Stadium. They will do so with a new look and a more talented roster -- if running back Saquon Barkley has signed his franchise tag tender by then -- than the one that produced a 9-7-1 record and playoff victory last season.

It begins with tight end Darren Waller and an improved receiving corps. Four wide receivers who started games for the Giants in 2022 (Kenny Golladay, Marcus Johnson, Richie James, Kadarius Toney) are no longer on their roster heading into training camp.

The Giants added wide receivers Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith in free agency and re-signed Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. They drafted Biletnikoff winner Jalin Hyatt in the third round. With a crowded wide receiver room, it will be interesting to see how that and several other positions (including cornerback with Darnay Holmes) shake out.

Here is my pre-training camp 53-man roster projection: