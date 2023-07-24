NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10 at Caesars Superdome Stadium.

Things fell apart for the Titans after a seven-game losing streak to end last season resulted in a 7-10 record -- which marked Tennessee's first losing season under coach Mike Vrabel.

New general manager Ran Carthon's biggest task was retooling the offensive line, so he responded by signing free agents Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill before selecting offensive lineman Peter Skoronski in the first round.

Tennessee finished with only 3,222 passing yards last season, fourth worst in the league, but help is on the way with the recent signing of receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Here's a look at the projection of the 53-man roster: