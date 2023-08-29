In an NFL landscape where every debate must be embraced, why not let a couple of rankings duke it out too?

Monday's NFL Rank project saw ESPN ask a panel of our NFL experts to rate players based on performance expectations for the 2023 season as compared with their peers. The project arrived about a month after we put a bow on our annual Top 10s project, whereby NFL executives, coaches and scouts ranked the top players at each position entering 2023.

A review of the two rankings shows plenty of similarities in the order of each position -- and a whole bunch of differences. We took some of the most significant points of debate and the league's hottest-button questions about the 2023 campaign to our network of NFL insiders, and that group weighed in on the finer points:

(All ranks reflect 2023 NFL Rank placement.)

Which player is going to break out in 2023?