          Executives and coaches audit NFL Rank: Hits and misses of top 100

          Tyreek Hill (10) and Jaylen Waddle (17) combined for over 3,000 yards last season. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire
          • Jeremy Fowler, senior NFL national reporterAug 29, 2023, 11:00 AM
          In an NFL landscape where every debate must be embraced, why not let a couple of rankings duke it out too?

          Monday's NFL Rank project saw ESPN ask a panel of our NFL experts to rate players based on performance expectations for the 2023 season as compared with their peers. The project arrived about a month after we put a bow on our annual Top 10s project, whereby NFL executives, coaches and scouts ranked the top players at each position entering 2023.

          A review of the two rankings shows plenty of similarities in the order of each position -- and a whole bunch of differences. We took some of the most significant points of debate and the league's hottest-button questions about the 2023 campaign to our network of NFL insiders, and that group weighed in on the finer points:

          (All ranks reflect 2023 NFL Rank placement.)

          Which player is going to break out in 2023?