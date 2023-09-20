Two games does not make an NFL season, but it's enough of a sample for trends to be established. Which early trends will have lasting power during the 2023 season, and which will dissipate as the season goes on?

We're diving into that question with the help of our NFL Nation reporters, who identified an early tendency from the team they cover, then determined whether the trend will continue through the season or whether it's a mirage that will be completely forgotten come January. Some of these trends are on the happy side (we see you, Puka Nacua) and others aren't that great at all (sorry, Ja'Marr Chase).

Let's get to the real-or-mirage assessments, starting with the AFC East:

AFC EAST

The early surprise: The Bills' run defense is second-worst in yards per rush allowed