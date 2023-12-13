Open Extended Reactions

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

This week, we're focusing on coaching situations around the league, with the latest on three of the hottest seats (Commanders, Patriots and Chargers). Plus we'll look at a few wild-card coaching carousel teams that could make surprise changes after the season, as well as some of the top under-the-radar candidates to fill openings. It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 15.

Jump to a topic:

Rivera | Staley | Belichick

Other hot seats | Sneaky candidates

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

What's the latest on Ron Rivera and the Commanders, perhaps the league's hottest coaching seat?