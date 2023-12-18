Open Extended Reactions

By the time Week 15 rolls around, the weekly overreactions that drive NFL conversation don't all feel like overreactions anymore. We have data now -- months' worth of it. And we have significant sample sizes on which to base our opinions of players and teams.

So yeah, you have my permission to write off the Falcons, because a serious team would not lose 9-7 to the Panthers in Week 15 in the middle of a division race, no matter how sad the division race. You have perfectly good reason, if you wish, to worry about the Cowboys' run defense. Playing without Johnathan Hankins, they got lit up by James Cook the week after their thorough takedown of the division-rival Eagles. And with Zack Martin hurt, the offense may have some reason to worry, too. You want to tell me the 49ers look unbeatable, the Bears look like they're trying to save their coach's job and the Jets were never going to play well enough for us to find out whether Aaron Rodgers really could make it back? Check, check and check.

Things start to crystallize this time of year. That said, there's still a lot to sort out over the season's final three weeks. And while we may think we know what to think about some of these teams, a few still have some questions. And that means we can still come up with overreactions and judge big potential takeaways off the slate of games.

Kevin Stefanski should be the frontrunner for Coach of the Year