          Judging big overreactions from NFL wild-card playoff games

          • Dan Graziano, senior NFL national reporterJan 15, 2024, 12:50 AM
          NFL playoff overreactions can feel a little extraneous. After all, playoff games have real consequences. One team's season ends, the other's continues. We aren't overreacting to these results -- they are massively important on their own without our help.

          That said, there's nothing wrong with taking a big-picture look at these results as they come in. What we see in wild-card weekend can have repercussions on the rest of this postseason and maybe even next season. So join us in judging potential overreactions to the first round of playoff games. We begin with the first six games -- one for each team -- and will update through Sunday night and Monday.

          Jordan Love's extension will be bigger than Dak Prescott's next deal