Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking a year off from coaching, the team announced Tuesday.

Frazier plans to return for the 2024 season, according to the team.

The team did not announce a replacement for Frazier or plans at the position.

Frazier has been the Bills' defensive coordinator since he was hired by Sean McDermott to join his staff in 2017. The Buffalo defense has been one of the best in the league over the past six years. Since 2017, the Bills have led the league in yards allowed (315 per game) and have been second in takeaways (158).

Frazier was the Minnesota Vikings' head coach from 2010 to 2013, initially taking over on an interim basis. He had a 21-32-1 record.

The former defensive back will be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 for his time at Alcorn State. He also played in the NFL for five seasons, including on the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears defense.