ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With the official opening of free agency just five days away, the Denver Broncos made a significant swath into their roster Friday.

Running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Ronald Darby and guard Graham Glasgow were informed of their release, according to multiple sources. The moves are expected to become official later Friday afternoon.

The moves created just over $26.57 million in salary-cap space, according to ESPN's Roster Management System, with the largest savings coming from Glasgow's release, which will provide $11 million in cap room. Teams are allowed to contact prospective free agents and their representatives beginning Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

No deals can be formally signed, however, until the official opening of free agency at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Broncos were snug against the $224.8 million salary cap before Friday's moves.

Coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton had promised last week at the scouting combine to make a "deep dive'' into the current roster this week. Friday's moves came in the wake of those meetings.

Glasgow had signed a four-year, $44 million deal in 2020. He suffered a fractured ankle as well as torn ligaments in Week 9 of the 2021 season and agreed a reworked deal a year ago that reduced his base salary by $5.3 million to return to the team for the 2022 season.

Glasgow played in every game in 2022, with 13 starts.

Darby played in five games before suffering a torn ACL in October; he missed a total 18 games in his two seasons with the team because of injuries.

Edmonds, who came to the Broncos from the Miami Dolphins in November as part of the Bradley Chubb trade, had 26 carries for 125 yards in five games with Denver. He missed four games with an ankle injury.