COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley announced his retirement on Instagram Thursday.

"After a period of self reflection, I have decided it's time for me to walk away from the game of football," Adderley wrote. "Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I'm finally going to put myself first for once. My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that."

The Chargers selected Adderley, 25, with a second-round pick in 2019. He became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on Wednesday and was not expected to be re-signed

Adderley experienced an uneven final season with the team.

He appeared in 16 games, but was replaced as a starter in a Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns and also did not start in a wild-card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished the season with two interceptions and 62 tackles.

In four seasons, Adderley intercepted three passes, forced two fumbles and recorded 232 tackles.