Mike Tannenbaum, Dan Graziano, and Marcus Spears discuss whether the Eagles have a threat in the NFC East. (2:24)

The Philadelphia Eagles and star cornerback Darius Slay agreed to a $42 million extension that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Slay had been scheduled to enter the final year of his three-year, $50 million deal that he signed in 2020. With the extension, which is for two years, he is now under contract for the next three seasons.

The extension, which was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, comes a day after a source told ESPN that Slay was going to be released.

Slay, however, indicated in a tweet Wednesday night that he would be returning, writing: "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."

Also Thursday, the Eagles went to the outside for more cornerback help, agreeing on a one-year deal with former Browns corner Greedy Williams, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by Cleveland.com.

Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, started 20 games over his first two seasons but was limited to one start last year playing behind Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward. He'll have a chance to compete for the No. 3 outside corner role in Philadelphia with Zech McPhearson and Josh Jobe and is also a special teams contributor, playing a personal-high 115 special teams snaps last season.

The Eagles also re-signed starting cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year contract this week.

The Eagles acquired Slay from the Detroit Lions in 2020 in exchange for a third- and a fifth-round pick. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two years and had three interceptions and 14 passes defended this past season.

Slay, who turned 32 in January, was a key part of a defense that led the league in pass defense (179.8 yards per game), helping Philadelphia to a 14-3 regular-season mark en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Slay has 26 interceptions, 133 passes defended and 533 tackles in his career.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.