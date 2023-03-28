PHOENIX -- NFL owners voted Tuesday to allow sportsbooks at stadiums to remain open on game days, a source familiar with the vote confirmed to ESPN.

Four teams currently operate sportsbooks at their stadiums -- the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Jets. But the Commanders are the only one with a sportsbook inside their stadium, while the others have sites outside.

The vote was a continuation of the league's changed stance toward gambling. Fans already had been allowed to gamble on their phones at stadiums. The NFL announced its first sportsbook partnerships in April 2021. The league now has seven outlets that have been approved to operate sportsbooks.

The Athletic, which was first to report the news, also reported that the revenue will not be shared with other teams until they exceed an amount believed to be $20 million. The money would then be shared with the other 31 teams.

According to Forbes, 33 states in addition to Washington, D.C., allow legalized sports betting.