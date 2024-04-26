The Arizona Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. (0:18)

There is no shortage of players in the 2024 NFL draft who come from families with football backgrounds.

Whether it's Luke McCaffrey or Brenden Rice, a handful could have their names called in Detroit.

However, only two players whose fathers were also NFL stars were taken in the first round -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Los Angeles Chargers tackle Joe Alt.

Of the many things this draft will be known for, one is the number of sons who will be following their father's footsteps: pic.twitter.com/vsNMRqnWMJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2024

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout is the son of two-time Pro Bowl and Kansas City Chiefs tackle John Alt. Both Marvin Harrison Sr. and John Alt were also drafted in the first round.

Here's a look back at other notable first-round picks who were sons of NFL drafted players.

Joey and Nick Bosa, John Bosa

A family of defensive ends, the Bosas entered the NFL in 1987 when the Miami Dolphins drafted John Bosa at No. 16. He played just three seasons in the NFL, recording 7 sacks in 31 games.

But John set the blueprint as both Nick and Joey Bosa went to Ohio State and became top-3 NFL draft picks. The Los Angeles Chargers took Joey at No. 3 in 2016, and the San Francisco 49ers took Nick at No. 2 in 2019.

Nick became the fourth person in the Bosa family to be drafted in the first round of the common draft era, according to NFL Research. The Dolphins also took his uncle Eric Kumerow at No. 16 in 1988.

Christian McCaffrey, Ed McCaffrey

Ed McCaffrey was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1991, but he became best known for his role on the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s. He won two rings with the Broncos, adding to one championship he already had with the 49ers in 1994.

The Carolina Panthers took his son Christian with the No. 8 pick in 2017 after three seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, where Ed also starred. Christian hasn't matched Ed's Super Bowl rings yet, though he's eclipsed his father with Pro Bowls (three to one) and All-Pro selections (two to none).

If Christian and the 49ers won Super Bowl LVIII, he and Ed would've been the second father-son duo to win the Super Bowl for the same franchise -- Steve and Zak DeOssie did it for the Giants.

Peyton and Eli Manning, Archie Manning

It's hard to find a more successful football family in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position. Peyton (1998) and Eli (2004) were both No. 1 picks, while Archie slotted in at No. 2 in 1971.

All three were Pro Bowlers at one point and have 152,874 passing yards combined between them. Peyton and Eli also have four combined Super Bowl rings, joining a rare list of brothers that each has a Super Bowl win.

Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning have 152,874 passing yards combined between them. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds, Ferrell Edmunds

The Edmunds family entered rare air during the 2018 draft.

Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds were both taken in the first round, marking the first time two brothers were taken in the first round of the same draft, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Buffalo Bills drafted Tremaine at No. 16, while the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Terrell at No. 28.

Their father, Ferrell, was drafted in the third round by the Dolphins and played seven seasons as a tight end for Miami and the Seattle Seahawks. He also had two Pro Bowl appearances, as many as Tremaine.

Chris and Kyle Long, Howie Long

Howie Long's distinguished career with the Las Vegas Raiders included eight Pro Bowl and two All-Pro appearances, plus a Super Bowl win in 1983.

A defensive end, only one of Howie's children, Chris, followed in his footsteps at the position. The then-St. Louis Rams selected Chris with the No. 2 pick in 2008 and he would go on to win two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots (2016) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017).

On the other hand, Kyle played tackle, the position tasked with stopping defensive players such as Howie and Chris. The Chicago Bears drafted Kyle at No. 20 in 2013, where he earned three Pro Bowl appearances before retiring in 2019.

Chris Long (56) poses with his father Howie Long and brother Kyle Long. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clay Matthews III, Clay Matthews Jr.

Sometimes referred to as the NFL's "first family," there is no shortage of Matthews' in the league.

Both Matthews Jr. and Matthews III starred with the USC Trojans and were linebackers. They earned 10 combined Pro Bowl honors and were drafted in the first round. Matthews Jr. was drafted at No. 12 by the Cleveland Browns in 1978, while the Green Bay Packers took Matthews III at No. 26 in 2009.

Matthews Jr.'s youngest son, Casey Matthews, was drafted in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. Both Clay and Casey are the nephews of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, who the Houston Oilers selected No. 9 overall in 1983.