          Patrick Mahomes trolls Travis Kelce for first pitch

          9:51 PM GMT
          • Brianna Williams

          Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch alongside his mom, Donna, before the Cleveland Guardians faced the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

          Kelce, a Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native, might want to stick to spiking footballs.

          The two-time Super Bowl champion's pitch met the grass about halfway to home plate and bounced right by pitcher Shane Bieber, who was acting as catcher.

          Kelce is no stranger to the baseball diamond. He's participated in several celebrity home run derbies and was a three-sport athlete at Cleveland Heights High School -- with baseball rounding out the trio along with football and basketball. In February, former Atlanta Braves scout Reggie Sanders told TMZ Sports that teenage Kelce was a "good hitter with blazing speed.""I remember writing his report and I comped him to [retired, five-time All-Star slugger] Josh Hamilton." said Sanders.

          Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes laughed off Kelce's attempt and called for the Kansas City Royals to give Kelce a chance to redeem himself.

          "Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣 @tkelce" Mahomes via Twitter

          "Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!" Mahomes via Twitter

          Outside of his dominance on the gridiron, Mahomes was a relief pitcher for the Texas Tech Red Raiders before being selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft, so hopefully he can give Kelce a few tips for next time.