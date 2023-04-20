        <
          Late-round, undrafted NFL players in Hall of Fame: Lowest-drafted stars

          8:30 PM GMT
          • ESPN staff

          The early rounds of the NFL draft are often seen as the most important, dealing with the top-ranked prospects. A plethora of well-known Pro Football Hall of Famers arose from those early picks, including notable names such as Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders and John Elway.

          But history has shown that greatness can come from unexpected places. A number of Hall of Famers have come from late rounds of the draft or even went undrafted.

          Here is a list of all of the late-round draft picks who have made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame starting, with Round 22 all the way to Round 7. We also have a list of the undrafted free agents in the Hall of Fame:

          Round 22

          Roosevelt Brown, T, New York Giants

          • Draft year: 1953 (No. 232)

          • HOF induction year: 1975

          Round 21

          John Madden, T, Philadelphia Eagles

          • Draft year: 1958 (No. 244)

          • HOF induction year: 2006 (Coach)

          Round 20

          Raymond Berry, E, Baltimore Colts

          • Draft year: 1954 (No. 232)

          • HOF induction year: 1973

          Round 19

          Andy Robustelli, DE, Los Angeles Rams

          • Draft year: 1951 (No. 228)

          • HOF induction year: 1971

          Round 18

          Chris Hanburger, LB, Washington

          • Draft year: 1965 (No. 245)

          • HOF induction year: 2011

          Round 17

          Arnie Weinmeister, E, Brooklyn Tigers

          • Draft year: 1945 (No. 166)

          • HOF induction year: 1984

          Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers

          • Draft year: 1956 (No. 200)

          • HOF induction year: 1977

          Round 15

          Willie Davis, DE, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1956 (No. 181)

          • HOF induction year: 1981

          Round 14

          David "Deacon" Jones, DE, Los Angeles Rams

          • Draft year: 1961 (No. 186)

          • HOF induction year: 1980

          Round 13

          Nick Buoniconti, LB, Boston Patriots

          • Draft year: 1962 (No. 102)

          • HOF induction year: 2001

          Round 12

          Dante Lavelli, E, Los Angeles Rams

          • Draft year: 1947 (No. 103)

          • HOF induction year: 1975

          George Blanda, QB, Chicago Bears

          • Draft year: 1949 (No. 119)

          • HOF induction year: 1981

          Round 11

          Tom Fears, E, Cleveland Rams

          • Draft year: 1945 (No. 103)

          • HOF induction year: 1970

          Round 10

          Jackie Smith, TE, St. Louis Cardinals

          • Draft year: 1963 (No. 129)

          • HOF induction year: 1994

          Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas Cowboys

          • Draft year: 1964 (No. 129)

          • HOF induction year: 1985

          Round 9

          Dan Fortmann, G, Chicago Bears

          • Draft year: 1936 (No. 78)

          • HOF induction year: 1965

          Tony Canadeo, HB, Green Bay Packers

          • Draft year: 1941 (No. 77)

          • HOF induction year: 1974

          Johnny Unitas, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

          • Draft year: 1955 (No. 102)

          • HOF induction year: 1979

          Don Maynard, WR-HB, New York Giants

          • Draft year: 1957 (No. 109)

          • HOF induction year: 1987

          Ken Houston, S, Houston Oilers

          • Draft year: 1967 (No. 214)

          • HOF induction year: 1986

          Round 8

          Wayne Millner, E, Boston

          • Draft year: 1936 (No. 65)

          • HOF induction year: 1968

          Leroy Kelly, RB, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1964 (No. 110)

          • HOF induction year: 1994

          Richard Dent, DE, Chicago Bears

          • Draft year: 1983 (No. 203)

          • HOF induction year: 2011

          Round 7

          Jim Ringo, C, Green Bay Packers

          • Draft year: 1953 (No. 79)

          • HOF induction year: 1981

          Joe Schmidt, LB, Detroit Lions

          • Draft year: 1953 (No. 85)

          • HOF induction year: 1973

          Gene Hickerson, G, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1957 (No. 78)

          • HOF induction year: 2007

          Bobby Mitchell, HB, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1958 (No. 84)

          • HOF induction year: 1983

          Larry Wilson, DB, St. Louis Cardinals

          • Draft year: 1960 (No. 74)

          • HOF induction year: 1978

          Bobby Bell, LB, Dallas Texans

          • Draft year: 1963 (No. 56)

          • HOF induction year: 1983

          Bob Hayes, WR, Dallas Cowboys

          • Draft year: 1964 (No. 88)

          • HOF induction year: 2009

          Rayfield Wright, T, Dallas Cowboys

          • Draft year: 1967 (No. 182)

          • HOF induction year: 2006

          Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

          • Draft year: 1971 (No. 161)

          • HOF induction year: 2020

          Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver Broncos

          • Draft year: 1990 (No. 192)

          • HOF induction year: 2011

          Undrafted

          Ed Sprinkle, DE, Chicago Bears

          • Draft year: 1944

          • HOF induction year: 2020

          Frank Gatski, C, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1946

          • HOF induction year: 1985

          Lou Groza, T/K, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1946

          • HOF induction year: 1974

          Marion Motley, FB, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1946

          • HOF induction year: 1968

          Bill Willis, MG, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1946

          • HOF induction year: 1977

          Joe Perry, FB, San Francisco 49ers

          • Draft year: 1948

          • HOF induction year: 1969

          Emlen Tunnell, S, New York Giants

          • Draft year: 1948

          • HOF induction year: 1967

          Jack Butler, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

          • Draft year: 1951

          • HOF induction year: 2012

          Dick "Night Train" Lane, CB, Los Angeles Rams

          • Draft year: 1952

          • HOF induction year: 1974

          Willie Wood, S, Green Bay Packers

          • Draft year: 1960

          • HOF induction year: 1989

          Mick Tingelhoff, C, Minnesota Vikings

          • Draft year: 1962

          • HOF induction year: 2015

          Willie Brown, CB, Houston Oilers

          • Draft year: 1963

          • HOF induction year: 1984

          Emmitt Thomas, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

          • Draft year: 1966

          • HOF induction year: 2008

          Larry Little, G, San Diego Chargers

          • Draft year: 1967

          • HOF induction year: 1993

          Cliff Harris, S, Dallas Cowboys

          • Draft year: 1970

          • HOF induction year: 2020

          Jim Langer, C, Cleveland Browns

          • Draft year: 1970

          • HOF induction year: 1987

          Drew Pearson, WR, Dallas Cowboys

          • Draft year: 1973

          • HOF induction year: 2021

          Donnie Shell, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

          • Draft year: 1974

          • HOF induction year: 2020

          Warren Moon, QB, Houston Oilers

          • Draft year: 1984

          • HOF induction year: 2006

          Sam Mills, LB, New Orleans Saints

          • Draft year: 1986

          • HOF induction year: 2022

          John Randle, DT, Minnesota Vikings

          • Draft year: 1990

          • HOF induction year: 2010

          Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams

          • Draft year: 1998

          • HOF induction year: 2017