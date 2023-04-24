EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants signed defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson in an effort to boost their run defense, the team announced Monday.

It's a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, a source told ESPN.

Robinson, 28, spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He visited with the Giants last month and the two sides agreed it would be a solid fit but had to work through some details. They did so just days before the start of the NFL draft.

Robinson suffered a torn meniscus in late-November and missed the season's final seven games.

The veteran almost signed with the Baltimore Ravens three years go. Now he's finally united with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who joined the Giants from the Ravens last year.

New York had the 27th-ranked run defense last season, allowing 144.2 yards per game. It also signed defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency. Nunez-Roches is another known veteran run-stuffer who will join Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on the defensive line.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has said repeatedly it was a priority this offseason to improve the run defense. Specifically, he said it was imperative to add depth to the defensive line.

Schoen also signed middle linebacker Bobby Okereke in free agency. Okereke had 151 total tackles last season. Robinson was a key cog on the defensive line for the Rams championship team in 2021. He finished with a career-best 67 total tackles and his 10.3% stop rate was second among all defensive tackles that season, per NFL NextGen Stats.

The second-round pick in 2016 by the Detroit Lions out of Alabama has 293 tackles and seven sacks in his career. He played his first four seasons for the Lions before signing as a free agent with the Rams.