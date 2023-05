Aaron Rodgers' debut for the New York Jets will be ESPN's Monday Night Football opener at home on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, it was announced on Good Morning America.

The Jets acquired the future Hall of Fame quarterback from the Green Bay Packers last month.

The Jets are also playing in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.