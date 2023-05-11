The Kansas City Chiefs will begin the defense of their Super Bowl LVII title when they host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

In another game announced ahead of the full 2023 schedule release Thursday night, the Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25 in Kansas City.

The Lions were chosen to play for the first time in the NFL's opening game, which began in 2002. They are coming off their first winning season since 2017 and are looking to snap a playoff drought that stretches back to 2016.

Among the other teams that could have been selected to play the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium were the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, whom Kansas City defeated for the title in February.

The home team is 16-5 all time in the NFL Kickoff Game, and the Chiefs are 2-0, defeating the champion New England Patriots in 2017 and opening with a win over the Houston Texans in 2020.

A pair of San Francisco 49ers games also have been announced, as they will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 on Oct. 8 and play at the Eagles in a 2022 NFC Championship Game rematch in Week 13 on Dec. 3.