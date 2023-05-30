Mike Tannenbaum reacts to the Cardinals releasing DeAndre Hopkins and speculates on which team would be a good fit for the receiver. (0:56)

Which team is the best fit for DeAndre Hopkins? (0:56)

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said Tuesday that he "would love" to have former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins join him in Cleveland.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, clearing the way for Hopkins to join another team for the upcoming season.

During a Browns charity golf tournament, Watson hinted that he's informed Cleveland's front office that he would like for the team to make a run at Hopkins.

"That's kind of out of my range of things," Watson said. "All I can do is make a call and see what happens."

Hopkins was a three-time All-Pro receiver playing with Watson in Houston. In 2020, their last season together, Hopkins finished with 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

His last two seasons with Arizona, Hopkins combined for just 106 catches over 19 games. Several teams are expected to pursue Hopkins, including other AFC rivals.

DeAndre Hopkins, left, was a three-time All-Pro receiver playing with Deshaun Watson in Houston. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

"Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk," Watson said. "We've been talking since the Houston days. ... He's always been a brother of mine. ... Our connection, our relationship has always been great. ... Of course, we would love to have him. He knows that."