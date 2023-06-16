KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes won't often wear the championship ring he collected Thursday night for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory. He'll keep it in a safe at home, safely tucked away and out of view.

That doesn't mean he won't cherish it, just as he does the ring commemorating the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LIV.

"That's what you work for, was to win the Super Bowl and get those rings," Mahomes said before the Chiefs handed out the rings at a private ceremony at Kansas City's Union Station. "They last a lifetime. To be able to see them, I know they've done a great job with them. I got to help out a little bit with the creating process.

"I got to see the process of it and gave some ideas and stuff like that. So they did a great job and they mean [a lot] even with whatever they look like. You get to have them forever and they mean the world. It's cool to be able to have two of them now."

The Chiefs welcomed back a number of players and coaches now with other teams for the ceremony. One was former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who now holds the same position with the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy also joined the Chiefs last week for their visit to the White House with President Joe Biden.

"It was tough because of the workload that I have," Bieniemy said. "I wasn't sure if I was going to be here or not because of work, but we got everything done. We got everything finalized, and it was easy to make sure that I was here tonight. And so I'm glad that I'm here to be a part of this, just to have this opportunity to share this moment in time with everybody."

The Chiefs are able to celebrate this Super Bowl victory differently than the last one. The Super Bowl LIV win happened in the days before the COVID-19 pandemic, so there was no White House visit.

They had a ring ceremony that year, but it was a socially distanced affair on the playing field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I guess it is our first time going through it all, so it's all new to me and it feels right," tight end Travis Kelce said. "I think this is the last hurrah, though. I think everybody in this building is kind of ready to go after 2023 here and put this one in the past. But it's going to be cool seeing these rings and reminisce for one more time."