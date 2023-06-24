An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed media worker in Kansas City after an October game has been dropped.

A spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court told The Kansas City Star on Friday that a prosecutor had dismissed the misdemeanor charge June 5 and that the case was closed.

Adams had shoved the man, identified by police as Ryan Zebley and who was working for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" as a freelance photographer, following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10.

Records say that Zebley suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion from the incident. He is suing Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs, among others, over the incident, and that civil case remains pending.

Adams had apologized after the game, saying the shove "was just frustration mixed with [Zebley] literally just running in front of me."

Adams' attorney, J.R. Hobbs, declined comment to the Star on Friday.