ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It wasn't a good scene during Day 2 of the Detroit Lions training camp as defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the practice field with a noncontact injury to his right leg.

He was hurt during a light team drill and couldn't put pressure on his leg as trainers helped him to his feet.

Quarterback Jared Goff and several teammates came to check on him. Gardner-Johnson was visibly emotional after the play, as he pointed near his upper leg to trainers while lying on the practice field.

The Lions brought him in as a major upgrade to the secondary as their top free agent. He agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million in March.

Last season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, he finished tied for the most interceptions in the NFL (six) despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. He became the only Eagle since the 1970 merger to record interceptions in five consecutive games.