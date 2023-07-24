        <
          Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (leg) carted off at practice

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNJul 24, 2023, 02:23 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It wasn't a good scene during Day 2 of the Detroit Lions training camp as defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the practice field with a noncontact injury to his right leg.

          He was hurt during a light team drill and couldn't put pressure on his leg as trainers helped him to his feet.

          Quarterback Jared Goff and several teammates came to check on him. Gardner-Johnson was visibly emotional after the play, as he pointed near his upper leg to trainers while lying on the practice field.

          The Lions brought him in as a major upgrade to the secondary as their top free agent. He agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million in March.

          Last season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, he finished tied for the most interceptions in the NFL (six) despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. He became the only Eagle since the 1970 merger to record interceptions in five consecutive games.