Patience is a virtue. For some former NFL players, that's exactly the mantra they must embrace as August rolls around each year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend begins.

This year there are eight former players being inducted into the Hall of Fame: Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley (senior committee), Joe Klecko (senior) and Ken Riley (senior). Coach Don Coryell will be enshrined in the coach/contributor category.

But there are a slew of eligible former players who will still be waiting for their enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. We took a look at some of the biggest snubs and highlighted their career accolades to illustrate why they should be considered in the future.

The 2023 Hall of Fame game is between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement will take place on Saturday (ESPN, noon ET).

Reggie Wayne, WR

Indianapolis Colts (2001-2014)

Wayne had 1,714 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards in his career. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Wayne had a storied NFL career. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XLI champion, the 2007 NFL receiving yards leader (1,510) and had eight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Wayne concluded his 14-year career as the Colts' all-time leader in games played (211 regular-season games). He retired as second in Colts history, behind Pro Bowler Marvin Harrison, in receptions (1,714) and receiving yards (14,345). According to Pro Football Reference, of the eligible receivers in the 14,000-plus receiving yards club, Wayne joins Andre Johnson and Steve Smith Sr. as the only eligible pass-catchers to not make it to Canton yet.

Dwight Freeney, DE

Colts (2002-2012), San Diego Chargers (2013-2014), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Detroit Lions (2017)

Dwight Freeney played in the NFL for 16 years. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Freeney was a force during his 16-year career in the NFL. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler who appeared in three Super Bowls, including winning Super Bowl XLI. He finished his rookie season in 2002 with 13 sacks, which was tied for the third-most by a rookie since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982. Two seasons later, he led the NFL with 16 sacks. His 125.5 career sacks rank him 18th all time (since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982) and his 47 career forced fumbles rank as the fourth-most by any player since 2000.

Roger Craig, RB

San Francisco 49ers (1983-1990), Los Angeles Raiders (1991), Minnesota Vikings (1992-1993)

Roger Craig ran for 8,189 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns. Rich Pilling/Sporting News via Getty Images

Craig most notably was the first player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Only two other players have been able to accomplish that feat, Marshall Faulk in 1999 and Christian McCaffrey in 2019. With the 49ers, he was able to win three Super Bowls in 1984, '88 and '89 and was the first player to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl. With the 49ers, he was a first Team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. In 1985 he led the NFL with 92 receptions. He finished his career with 8,189 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns.

Devin Hester, WR

Chicago Bears (2006-2013), Falcons (2014-2015), Baltimore Ravens (2016), Seahawks (2016)

Devin Hester had 3,311 receiving yards and 16 touchdown receptions in his career. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Hester had a prolific 11-year career, setting three NFL records by racking up 20 career non-offensive touchdowns, scoring 14 75-yard touchdowns and 14 punt return touchdowns. He earned four Pro-Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro selections -- and did both in his rookie season. When he made it to Super Bowl XLI with the Chicago Bears, he opened the game with a 92-yard kick return touchdown, the fastest and only time in Super Bowl history that has happened. He is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s and the 2010s and sits alongside Billy "White Shoes" Johnson as one of the two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time team.

Steve Smith, WR

Carolina Panthers (2001-2013), Ravens (2014-2016)

In 16 seasons Steve Smith played with the both the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Smith spent his time in both the AFC and the NFC, and in 16 seasons, he was selected to five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. After breaking his leg in the Panthers' 2004 season opener, Smith won Comeback Player of the Year after leading the league with 103 receptions, 1,563 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 2005. He is sixth all time for receptions with 1,031 and eighth all time in receiving yards with 12,731. He also is tied for eighth all time with eight seasons with 1000-plus receiving yards. He played in Super Bowl XXXVIII with the Panthers and holds the franchises all-time record in targets (1,440), receptions (836), receiving yards (12,197) and receiving touchdowns (67).

Bill Bates, S

Dallas Cowboys (1983-1997)

Bill Bates went from being an undrafted player to a two-time Super Bowl winner. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

After going undrafted in the 1983 NFL draft, Bates transformed his luck into a successful career. He finished his 15-year career as the Cowboys' all-time leader in special teams tackles. The two-time Super Bowl champion played in 217 regular-season games, which is second all time in franchise history. Throughout his career, he played on special teams, strong safety, cornerback and linebacker.

Leslie O'Neal, DE

Chargers (1986-1995), St. Louis Rams (1996-1997), Kansas City Chiefs (1998-1999)

Leslie O'Neal produced seven seasons of at least 12 sacks. Stephen Dunn/Allsport

O'Neal spent 13 years in the league, collecting six Pro Bowl honors. In his first year with the Chargers, he was named AP Defensive Rookie of the year, and in his last year with the team he played in Super Bowl XXIX against the 49ers. Since 1982 -- when individual sacks were first recorded -- he ranks 14th all time in career sacks (132.5). He has had eight seasons with 10-plus sacks, tied for seventh most of all time.

Al Baker, DE

Lions (1978-1982), St. Louis Cardinals (1983-1986), Cleveland Browns (1987), Minnesota Vikings (1988), Browns (1989-1990)

Al Baker recorded 131 unofficial sacks during his 13-year NFL career. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Throughout Baker's 13-year career he was selected to three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. In his rookie year with the Lions, he was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the league in sacks (23). Sack statistics did not become official until 1982, but Baker's unofficial career sack count is 131.

Torry Holt, WR

Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)

Torry Holt spent a majority of career with the St. Louis Rams where he was a seven-time Pro Bowler. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Holt spent a majority of his 11-year career in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and is second in franchise history in receiving yards (12,660), receptions (869) and receiving touchdowns (74). He trails Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce in all of those categories. With the Rams, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro (2003) and led the team in receptions for seven straight seasons (2002-2008).

L.C. Greenwood, DE

Pittsburgh Steelers (1969-1981)

LC Greenwood's 73.5 sacks ranks third in Steelers' history. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Greenwood was a four-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s. He played in the league for 13 seasons and was a member of the Steelers' Steel Curtain Defense. He finished his career with 14 fumble recoveries and 78 sacks. He had two seasons with double-digit sacks 1971 (11.0) and 1974 (11.0) (sacks did not become official until 1982).

Robert Mathis, LB

Colts (2003-2016)

Robert Mathis retired after the 2016 season, his 13th with the Colts, with 123 sacks. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

The early to mid-2000s Colts have yet another player to make this list. Mathis retired with 54 forced fumbles, the most in NFL history, and as the Colts' franchise sack leader with 123 (since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982). He was a part of the Super Bowl XLI championship team and concluded his career with five Pro Bowls and the winner of the Deacon Jones Award, given annually to the regular-season sack leader, in 2013 after registering 19.5 sacks. He also finished that 2013 season with 10 forced fumbles, tied with Osi Umenyiora and Charles Tillman for the most in a single season.

Jim Marshall, DE

Browns (1960), Vikings (1961-1979)

Jim Marshall played in 270 consecutive regular-season games for the Vikings, never missing a game in 19 seasons. Vernon Biever/AP Photo

Marshall was a member of the Vikings' Purple People Eaters, the nickname for the team's defensive line from 1968 to 1977. He was with the team for the majority of his career and was selected to two Pro Bowls and had four seasons with double-digit sacks. He finished his 20-year career with 130.5 unofficial sacks (sacks did not become official until 1982) and 30 fumble recoveries.

Steve Tasker, WR

Houston Oilers (1985-1986), Buffalo Bills (1986-1997)

With seven Pro Bowl and five first-team All-Pro nods, Steve Tasker is one of the most decorated special teams players of all time. Ed Nessen/Sporting News via Getty Images

Tasker is a seven-time Pro Bowler who played in four Super Bowls. He finished his 13-year NFL career with 204 special team tackles, nine touchdown receptions and seven blocked punts.

Karl Mecklenburg, LB

Denver Broncos (1983-1994)

Karl Mecklenburg retired from the Broncos as the franchises' all-time sack leader. Stephen Dunn/Allsport

Not only did Mecklenburg line up at every front-seven position for the Broncos, he played each position at a high-level. He concluded his career with 1,118 tackles, 79 sacks and 16 forced fumbles. Mecklenburg went from being a 12th-round selection at No. 310 overall in the 1983 NFL draft to finishing his career as a six-time Pro Bowler who appeared in three Super Bowls.

Hines Ward, WR

Steelers (1998-2011)

Hines Ward was a two-time Super bowl champ in his 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Ward is one of the most recognizable wide receivers in Steelers history, spending all 14 seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. He has the most receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85) in franchise history. Ward played in Super Bowl Xl in 2006 where he helped the Steelers defeat the Seahawks and was named MVP of the game. He also helped his team win Super Bowl XLIII against the Cardinals in 2009. Ward was named to four Pro Bowls.

John Abraham, DE

New York Jets (2000-2005), Falcons (2006-2012), Cardinals (2013-2014)

John Abraham had 133.5 sacks during his 15-year career. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Abraham had a fruitful 15-year career. He produced 133.5 sacks, the 13th most all time -- which is more than Hall of Famers Claude Humphrey and Howie Long. The five-time Pro Bowler had eight seasons with 10 or more sacks.