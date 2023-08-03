Stephen A. Smith explains why he is picking the Detroit Lions to win the NFC North over the Vikings, Packers and Bears. (1:04)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- After a complete revamp of the Detroit Lions backfield, coach Dan Campbell envisions a "two-headed monster" at running back with veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions' rushing attack helped their offense finish with a top-five ranking last year, led by D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. But Campbell said he sees tremendous upside for Montgomery and Gibbs due to their different skillsets.

"Man, I think you need a back that push comes to shove, he can carry a load," Campbell told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "You need somebody you feel like you can give the ball to, 20 to 25 times a game potentially.

"And then you need that specialty guy -- he's much more. He carries the scalpel, and he can slice you up. He can hurt you in the pass game potentially. I'm talking about Gibbs obviously -- get him out there and do a few more things because that's kind of what I know."

Campbell cited successful running back duos for the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints -- teams that he coached as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton.

"You talk about backs -- my best exposure was as a player under Sean Payton," Campbell said. "We had Ron Dayne, we had Tiki Barber. Tiki was kind of that change-up guy. He could do a lot of different things, and Ron was a heavy back.

"I get to New Orleans and Mark Ingram -- he was our A back and then Alvin Kamara did all the other stuff, and they could hurt you. So, yeah, I do see a two-headed monster here."

Swift and Williams became the first pair of Lions to produce at least eight touchdowns in the same season in 2022, but both will be playing elsewhere this season. The Lions traded Swift to his hometown Philadelphia Eagles after drafting Gibbs in the first round, while Williams signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints.

Picked No. 12 overall, Gibbs became the highest-drafted running back by the Lions since Barry Sanders was picked third overall in 1989. Montgomery signed a three-year, $18 million deal this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

During his first training camp, Gibbs is impressed with the coaching staff and their ability to incorporate his dual-threat running style. The rookie is eager to learn from Montgomery as well.

"He teaches me stuff from his past experiences, so it really helps me, and I can soak it all in," Gibbs said Sunday.