HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday placed offensive lineman Brandon Parker, a third-round draft pick in 2018 who started 12 games at right tackle as a rookie and 13 games there in 2021, on injured reserve for the second straight year while in training camp, thus potentially ending his season before it starts. His injury this year was not disclosed.

Parker, who did not play in the Raiders' preseason opener Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, suffered a pectoral injury in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, an exhibition he started.

The Raiders re-signed Parker to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $375,000 guaranteed and roster bonuses of $15,000 per game active on March 10.

Parker, 27, could potentially play for the Raiders this season should Las Vegas waive him with an injury settlement, he clears waivers and then re-signs with the Raiders.

He had been in competition for the starting right tackle spot in camp with incumbent Jermaine Eluemunor and second-year player Thayer Munford, Jr. and was also listed as the backup left tackle to Kolton Miller on the Raiders' initial depth chart of the preseason.

Parker recently described the injury he suffered in last year's exhibition opener.

"Midway through the second quarter, standing there trying to pass the tight end, I tried to snap the end and I just felt a pop, and it was stronger than I've ever felt before, like a really strong cramp that just didn't go away," Parker said last week. "So I got to the sideline, did my strength test, and about 90% of my strength was gone like instantly.

"They told me four to six months of recovery initially. So, that would have been about December. And about mid-December, I could have come back if I wasn't IR'd for the season. I felt like I had a punch, I was good enough to play. But I'm glad they didn't push me ... because I had more time to get all of my strength back."

Parker also spoke of being re-signed by general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels, despite missing the entire 2022 season.

"It means a lot, I just want to prove them right," he said. "I try to be the leader, the positive guy I am every day in the building. I'm trying to earn the respect of my peers every day I come in here about how I work, how I talk, how I walk. I think the coaches see that, and they were willing to give me another chance because of how I carry myself."