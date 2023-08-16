MINNESOTA -- The Tennessee Titans got a scare when wide receiver Treylon Burks went down during joint practices with Minnesota Vikings.

Burks got open in the secondary and caught a deep pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill during team period. After making the catch, Burks' forward momentum caused him to stumble before losing his balance and somersaulting into the end zone.

Burks got up and spiked the ball in frustration. The Titans trainers came over to him and helped him off the field. They had Burks lay on the ground as they looked at his left leg before carting him off the field.

Teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry along with general manager Ran Carthon came over to console Burks as he was being placed on the cart.

Burks had 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown in 11 games as a rookie last season.