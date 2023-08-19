        <
        >

          Eagles cut Greedy Williams, waive Zech McPhearson, Tyrie Cleveland

          play
          Will the Eagles repeat as the best in the NFC? (1:18)

          Bart Scott says the Eagles are playing in a junior varsity league and have the easiest path for success. (1:18)

          • Tim McManus, ESPN Staff WriterAug 19, 2023, 03:28 PM
            Close
              Tim McManus covers the Philadelphia Eagles for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2016 after covering the Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine's Birds 24/7, a site he helped create, since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @Tim_McManus.
            Follow on Twitter

          PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles made a number of personnel moves Saturday, including releasing veteran corner Greedy Williams.

          Williams was signed to a one-year deal in March but was unable to climb up the depth chart this summer. He played the past three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, starting 21 games.

          The Eagles also waived corner Zech McPhearson and receiver Tyrie Cleveland with injury designations. Cleveland suffered a concussion and neck injury in a preseason game Thursday against the Browns, while McPhearson was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

          Cleveland, who was carted off on a stretcher after landing on his head and neck area, will still be paid by and remain under the care of the Eagles, a source said, with the move being viewed as procedural and the team believing he'll go unclaimed and revert to its injured reserve list.

          In other moves, Philadelphia signed defensive tackles Robert Cooper, Marvin Wilson and Caleb Sanders and linebackers Tyreek Maddox-Williams and Quinton Bell, waived defensive tackle Noah Elliss with an injury designation, and released rookie Ty Zentner, who was competing with veteran Arryn Siposs for punting duties.

          McPhearson was injured in the second quarter Thursday after breaking up a pass over the middle. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg and was assisted off the field before being carted inside. His loss further heightens the importance of Josh Jobe, a second-year corner out of Alabama who has enjoyed a strong summer, and opens the door for players such as Josiah Scott and Mario Goodrich to make the roster.