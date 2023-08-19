PITTSBURGH -- Steelers inside linebacker Kwon Alexander was fined $43,709 for impermissible use of the helmet/launching in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 11, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Alexander drew an unnecessary roughness penalty for a tackle on Bucs running back Chase Edmonds in the final two minutes of the first quarter. Officials determined Alexander lowered his head to make forcible contact with his helmet against Edmonds.

According to the NFL fine schedule, it was the second time Alexander has been fined for the offense.

Before the 2023 season, the NFL introduced rule changes that further expanded helmet safety. Not only will a player who lowers his helmets to make forcible contact continue to be emphasized, but a player will also be penalized 15 yards if uses any part of his helmet or face mask or butt to make forcible contact to an opponent's head or neck area.

Alexander's fine was first reported by NFL Network.