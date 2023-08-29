Lamar Jackson sits down with Robert Griffin III to discuss his record contract extension and his future with the Ravens. (2:54)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, after an uneventful preseason.

Gordon, 30, ran for 59 yards on 17 carries (3.5-yard average) in three games this summer, which hurt his chances at gaining a 53-man roster spot in a crowded Baltimore running back room. He was behind J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the depth chart. Baltimore also likes undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell.

There is a chance Gordon could return to the Ravens' practice squad to give Baltimore some experienced depth if Dobbins or Edwards got hurt. Gordon finished last season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

Gordon, 30, signed a one-year, $1.1165 million contract with the Ravens, which included no guaranteed money, just before training camp. The 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft by San Diego, Gordon has run for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns in eight seasons for the Chargers and Denver Broncos.