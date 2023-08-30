        <
        >

          Steelers to sign ex-Texans DB Desmond King, sources say

          play
          Are the Steelers a playoff team this season? (1:59)

          Chris Canty disagrees with Dan Graziano and Mike Tannenbaum over the Steelers' playoff credentials this year. (1:59)

          • Brooke Pryor, ESPN Staff WriterAug 30, 2023, 01:40 PM
            Close
            • Previously covered the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star and Oklahoma University for the Oklahoman.
            Follow on Twitter

          PITTSBURGH -- A day after he was released by the Houston Texans, cornerback Desmond King has found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          The Steelers intend to sign the former All-Pro defensive back to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN.

          King, 28, earned an All-Pro nod as a punt returner and defensive back in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

          In two seasons with the Texans, King grabbed five interceptions. He was primarily a slot corner before moving outside in Houston.

          The Steelers kept Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley, who were competing to replace Arthur Maulet at slot, on their initial 53-man roster.