PITTSBURGH -- A day after he was released by the Houston Texans, cornerback Desmond King has found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers intend to sign the former All-Pro defensive back to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN.

King, 28, earned an All-Pro nod as a punt returner and defensive back in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In two seasons with the Texans, King grabbed five interceptions. He was primarily a slot corner before moving outside in Houston.

The Steelers kept Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley, who were competing to replace Arthur Maulet at slot, on their initial 53-man roster.