Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was in Minnesota on Monday to see a specialist in the hopes of getting at the root of his hamstring issues, coach Sean McVay said.

The visit comes after Kupp had a setback with his recovery from a hamstring injury last week.

McVay said Kupp remains day-to-day, adding that he should have more clarity on Kupp's availability for Week 1 on Wednesday. The Rams open their season Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.

"I think you just move forward, and you have to be able to operate with the situation and the guys we do have and if he's able to go then that's outstanding for us and, if not, then that's kind of how we've been operating," McVay said.

"I think the most important thing is that whenever he's ready to take the field, whether that be this week, whether that be Week 2, whatever it is, as long as he's able to have that return to performance, he's feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love and he's got some clarity on, all right, what is really going on? I think that will be a really good situation for us."

Kupp, 30, was first injured in a training camp practice Aug. 1 and missed all three preseason games.

McVay said Kupp's absence has "forced growth and development" for the rest of the Rams' receivers, who include Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell.

"Here's what I'll say: I know how badly Cooper wants to be available and wants to be available for his teammates, so I first feel for him. The second thing is what we're not going to do is to get caught up with things that are outside of our control. I'm not doing that," McVay said.

Kupp played nine games in 2022 before a season-ending ankle injury but led the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) in 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report.