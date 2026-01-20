Packers release former Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Former Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs was released by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday after playing just two games and 34 snaps for them this season.

The Packers claimed Diggs off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 31 after they lost a pair of cornerbacks to injuries the previous week.

Diggs started and played 33 snaps in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings but was not used in a prominent role during the wild-card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears the following week. He played just one defensive snap in that game.

It's possible the Packers could bring Diggs back, but they were never going to keep him under the contract they inherited from the Cowboys. Cornerback is expected to be one of the team's biggest needs this offseason.

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract in 2023, but because it had no remaining guaranteed money, the Packers can cut him without any salary cap ramifications. Diggs' base salary for 2026 would have been $14.5 million if the Packers kept him. They ended up paying Diggs a little more than $500,000 for his services.

Before joining the Packers, Diggs played in eight games for the Cowboys in 2025, missing time because of a concussion and a right knee injury, and did not have a pass breakup or an interception. Diggs' best season came in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions.

The Packers also signed quarterback Kyle McCord and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy on Tuesday. Both are former sixth-round picks. McCord spent his entire rookie season last year on the Eagles' practice squad. The Packers likely will lose backup quarterback Malik Willis in free agency.