HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, entering the second year of the three-year, $51 million free agent contract he signed with the team last year, is apparently upset with the franchise.

Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to air his complaints about, among other things, not being allowed into the team's facility to work out over the weekend.

"F--- IT. I DON'T WANNA PLAY FOR THE RAIDERS IF THAT'S MY HC, OR GM...I WANT PATRICK GRAHAM IVY LEAGUE N---A," Jones posted on his since-deleted Instagram story, referencing head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and Graham, the Raiders' defensive coordinator.

"It's a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what's right," Jones also wrote, apparently part of a text string aimed at McDaniels.

Those posts were much different from what Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter, a day earlier, saying he "can't wait to play this year! Feelin great in practice!"

The Raiders have yet to reply for comment, and Jones' agent, Ethan Lock, had no comment on the situation.

Jones, 33, got off to a slow start last season before picking up steam late with three sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 and another sack a week later at the Los Angeles Rams. The next week, his improbable 48-yard fumble return against the Patriots as time expired gave the Raiders a 30-24 victory.

An elbow injury at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve ended his season.

In April, the Raiders used the No. 7 draft pick on edge rusher Tyree Wilson, purportedly to learn behind Jones. Wilson, coming off a right foot injury of his own, came off the non-football injury list Aug. 16 and made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26.