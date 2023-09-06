Ben Baby details Joe Burrow's return to practice and what he expects from the Bengals quarterback for Week 1. (1:03)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received his cleanest bill of health to date Wednesday.

Burrow was a full participant at Wednesday's practice -- the latest positive sign as he prepares to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm ready to go," Burrow said in his first public comments since he suffered a strained right calf July 27. "I mean we're going to see how these next couple of days play out, because you never know with these things. I'm expecting to play."

While the team did not provide any official injury reports last week, accounts of Burrow's practice routine would classify him as limited.

The 2020 No. 1 pick out of LSU, who is coming off his best season in the NFL, returned to practice Aug. 30.

While Bengals coach Zac Taylor was hesitant to fully declare him ready for Week 1, he offered a glowing review before the team's afternoon practice.

"He looks good," Taylor said. "I think it's wise to take it day-to-day right now."

Burrow said this is the first time he has dealt with a soft tissue injury. When the injury happened, he immediately knew that it was a strained muscle. He said he has had good and bad days throughout the recovery process, and he will have to manage the injury going forward.

"For how long that's the case, I don't know," Burrow said. "I've never had a soft tissue injury like this before, which is part of the reason we've been so careful with it. We'll see."

All of this occurred under the uncertainty regarding a potential contract extension that could make him one of the richest players in the league.

"I feel like I'm in the position that I'm in is because I love playing football," said Burrow, adding that he hadn't entertained the thought of holding out. "I work really hard to put myself in a really good position to go out and be successful.

"And that's just what I enjoy doing. I wouldn't be myself if I wasn't able to do that. I'm not going to let the business side of things take that away from me."

Burrow said he has remained clear in communicating what he's looking for in his next contract. He also added that he wants to be in Cincinnati his whole career and his associates are "working toward making that happen."

"I'm with great people and some of my best friends in there," Burrow said with a glance toward the team's locker room. "[The contract] is the icing on the cake. It'll come when it comes. But I'm focused on beating the Browns right now."