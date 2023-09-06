HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have placed right tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve with a broken right hand, the team announced.

Howard will miss the first four games for the Texans before he can return.

Howard suffered the injury during practice Aug. 5 and was expected to miss four to six weeks, but the Texans decided he needed more time to recover from the injury.

Since training camp began in late July, the Texans have suffered injuries to four starters on the offensive line.

Left guard Kenyon Green, one of Houston's first-round picks in 2022, injured his left shoulder against the New Orleans Saints in the team's final preseason game, was placed on injured reserve and is out for the season. Center Scott Quessenberry tore the MCL and ACL in his left knee at the beginning of camp and will miss the rest of the season. Rookie center Juice Scruggs replaced Quessenberry in the starting lineup but suffered a hamstring injury in the final preseason game. Scruggs was placed on injured reserve and will miss the first four games.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio made two trades in late August in an effort to address his team's depleted offensive line ranks.

Caserio sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick. The second trade included a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for center Kendrick Green.

Before camp, Howard signed a three-year, $56 million extension that included $36.5 million guaranteed. In 2022, he started 17 games and was seventh among offensive tackles in ESPN's pass block win rate (93.1%). The tackle duo of Howard and left tackle Laremy Tunsil tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed(12), according to ESPN Stats & Info data.

The Texans have replaced Howard with swing tackle George Fant, whom they signed in late July.