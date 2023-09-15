DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts connect on 63-yard TD

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith might just be on the verge of a monster season. He has two touchdowns on the year through six-plus quarters, including a long 63-yard score in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings that staked the Eagles to a 27-7 lead.

On third-and-4 early in the third quarter, quarterback Jalen Hurts stood in the pocket as a blitzing linebacker shot through the gap and sent one deep for Smith, who had separated from corner Akayleb Evans. Smith hauled it in, trotted to the end zone and then blew kisses to the roaring fans to celebrate. In the first half, Smith elevated to haul in a 54-yarder. He had 123 yards and a touchdown on just three catches following his TD grab. In Week 1 against the Patriots, Smith finished with seven catches for 47 yards and a score.