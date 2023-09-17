INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay called the decision to make running back Cam Akers a healthy scratch against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday a "coach's decision" and said it was made in the "best interest" of the team.

"[I] felt like that was best for our football team," McVay said after the Rams' 30-23 loss. "It felt like Kyren [Williams] gave us the best opportunity. And what Ronnie [Rivers] and Royce [Freeman] have done. So that was a decision that I made."

Akers, a 2020 second-round pick, is in the final season of his rookie contract with the Rams. He had 22 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' season-opening win.

Before the game, Akers sent a message on X saying, "I'm just as confused as everybody else. I'm blessed though."

Last season, Akers spent nearly a month away from the Rams in the middle of the season after McVay said they explored the option of finding the running back "a fresh new start with another team." Earlier last year, McVay told reporters that he wanted to see more urgency from Akers.

McVay said Sunday that this situation with Akers "is different" from what transpired last season.

"It is more about, I'm always going to make decisions that I think are in the best interest of our football team," McVay said. "I have tremendous respect for Cam Akers, but I felt like for our football team today and in this game and as we move forward, that was going to be the best decision for us."

Asked whether Akers will be with the team moving forward, McVay said, "I think there's going to be an opportunity to see what that looks like moving forward, but it's not going to be a back-and-forth thing.

"He and I have had great dialogue, and we'll see what happens over the next couple of days."

Williams scored twice against the 49ers, rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and catching six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Williams, who said he found out about his increased role Saturday night, said he wishes Akers "nothing but the best."

"Me and Cam, we were close [in] his time here," Williams said. "I'm hoping he goes somewhere that he can excel and do what he does best. Because Cam is a great football player, but even a better person. So good luck to Cam."