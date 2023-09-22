COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out running back Austin Ekeler and linebacker Eric Kendricks for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, while outside linebacker Joey Bosa is listed as questionable.

Ekeler hasn't practiced since he suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. This is the third time he has missed back-to-back games in his career. The most recent came in the 2020 season when he missed six straight because of a hamstring strain.

"He's working hard to get back," coach Brandon Staley said of Ekeler. "We'll see how it goes here in the next few weeks."

The ankle injury comes at an inopportune time for Ekeler, who is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2020. Ekeler requested a trade in the offseason but eventually returned to the Chargers for a revised deal with added incentives.

Since Ekeler debuted in 2017, the Chargers are 49-41 when he plays and 3-7 when he does not.

Kendricks' hamstring injury spoils a return to Minnesota, where he played for eight years before signing with the Chargers in the offseason. Kendricks had seven tackles in the season opener against the Dolphins.

Bosa, who has been limited with a hamstring injury, played 18 snaps against the Tennessee Titans and secured a team-leading two sacks. Staley said to expect a similar limited snap count for Bosa again on Sunday.