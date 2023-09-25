SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will make his 2023 debut next Monday night against the New York Giants, coach Pete Carroll said Monday on his weekly radio show.

"Jamal is back," Carroll told Seattle Sports 710-AM. "He's got to make it through the week, but he's ready to go."

Adams, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2019, hasn't played since he tore the quad tendon in his left leg in Week 1 of last season. He began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and was activated on Aug. 24, though he didn't start practicing until Week 2 of the regular season, taking part only in walk-throughs before that.

Adams was listed as questionable heading into Week 3 but didn't play in the Seahawks' win over the Carolina Panthers. Monday night's game will mark his first time playing at MetLife Stadium since the Seahawks acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020.

"He is so ready," Carroll said. "As jacked up and excited of a player as he is, we've just got to keep him calmed down. I've already started talking to him about that so he doesn't lose his brains because he's so fired up to play."

The Seahawks were missing seven starters in their win over Carolina, then lost two more to injuries Sunday, cornerback Tre Brown (concussion) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (hip).

Carroll didn't have an update on either during his radio show but said cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) and left tackle Charles Cross (toe) both have a "really good chance" to return this week, while tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) has a "good chance."

Right guard Phil Haynes (calf) should be back this week, per Carroll. He said nickelback Coby Bryant (toe) believes he'll return this week as well.

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, who also went down Sunday, is day-to-day after getting kicked in a shin.