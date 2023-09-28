Jeff Saturday says Stephen A. Smith needs to "pump the brakes" on the Dolphins and remember how strong the Eagles are. (1:50)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has cleared the concussion protocol, the team announced Thursday.

Waddle will be available for Miami's Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills after missing the Dolphins' 70-20 Week 3 victory over the Denver Broncos while in the protocol. Even without Waddle, the high-powered Dolphins offense set a franchise record for points in a game and became the first team in NFL history to score 70 points and compile 700 yards (726) of offense in the same game.

Waddle had four catches for 86 yards in the Dolphins' win over the New England Patriots in Week 2 before a hit from linebacker Marte Mapu knocked him out of the game late in the fourth quarter. Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness and fined $5,620 for the helmet-to-helmet hit.

Waddle, a 2021 first-round pick, has eight receptions for 164 yards in two games this season.

He surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, including a career-high 1,356 last season. He also had a career-best eight touchdown receptions.