Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was fined for a play he was not even flagged for. Smith was fined $87,418 for unnecessary roughness on the first play of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, according to the league's accountability website.

The fine came from a play in which Smith appeared to lead with his helmet while blocking Detroit running back Zonovan Knight, knocking Knight to the ground. The hit, which came on a 10-yard kick return by the Falcons' Mike Hughes, did not result in an in-game penalty.

It was one of two fines for Atlanta -- and five overall -- in the Falcons-Lions game.

Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter, a play in which he tackled Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Elliss was not flagged on the play.

Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone was fined $13,922 for unnecessary roughness for an unflagged hit on Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson on the Falcons' first play from scrimmage. Lions' rookie defensive back Brian Branch was fined twice -- $8,103 for a horse-collar tackle on Robinson that he was flagged for in the third quarter and another $8,103 for an unnecessary roughness call for a flagged hit on Robinson in the fourth quarter after he knocked off Robinson's helmet.

In all, the game racked up $133,937 in fines for players, according to the league's accountability website.