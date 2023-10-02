BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An MRI confirmed the worst for one of the key members of the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his right Achilles, coach Sean McDermott said on Monday afternoon.

McDermott said that White will miss the rest of the season.

White suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a fourth-and-1 play in the last minute of the third quarter. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver had a sack on the play.

White was attended to by athletic trainers and threw his helmet in frustration. The entire Bills sideline surrounded him before he was carted off into the locker room.

The injury comes less than two years after White tore his left ACL on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. It took the cornerback exactly a year to return to a game from that injury, but he has started every game this season after six regular-season and two playoff games last year. Per Next Gen Stats, White allowed eight receptions on 15 targets, two touchdowns, two passes defensed and just 3.2 yards per attempt as the nearest defender in coverage this season.

McDermott's first draft pick with the Bills was White in 2017. Since then, White, 28, has started 81 games, totaling 18 interceptions and 67 passes defended. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

In positive injury news for the Bills, McDermott also confirmed that pass rusher Von Miller will return to practice with his 21-day on the PUP list opening this week. He is coming back from a major injury on his right ACL that he suffered on Thanksgiving.