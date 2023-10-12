Open Extended Reactions

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, speaking to reporters for the first time since fracturing his left middle finger on his non-throwing hand, said he doesn't expect to be restricted in the Chargers' Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys and that he would "probably not" take any snaps from under center until the game.

"I think that's one of those things that you don't really want to put your hand in danger," Herbert said, adding that the Chargers wouldn't need to remove plays with him under center out of Monday's game plan.

Herbert noted that there are a few plays installed for Monday that feature him taking snaps under center but that they would determine the usage during the week as his finger improves. Chargers coach Brandon Staley later said that Herbert's injury "won't have any effect" on Monday's game plan.

Herbert fractured his finger in the third quarter of the Chargers' Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury resulted from his finger getting stuck in a helmet after he threw an interception that Raiders cornerback Tre'von Moehrig caught. Herbert briefly left the game before returning with his left hand wrapped and a splint on the injured middle finger.

The Chargers only took one snap for the rest of that game under center, and Herbert threw a 45-yard pass to receiver Joshua Palmer to seal the game.

At practice this week, Herbert has worn a white glove on his left hand, which he said he would likely continue to wear until the injury passes, but he doesn't think he would have any limitations.

"I think there's so much going on during the game that you're probably not going to be worrying about it too much," he said. "I think you're just going to be worried about not getting tackled or not taking those hits. Whether it's a scramble, it's about being safe and getting down. That's in the back of your mind."

The benefit for Herbert and the Chargers was an opportunely timed bye in Week 5. Herbert said he felt like he could've played even if there wasn't a bye, but that he met with the team's training staff routinely to help the recovery.

"I think it gets better every day," Herbert said. "It's nice having the bye week to get our bodies back. I think it's getting better every day."

When Herbert left the game, a trainer covered his left hand with a towel, which can sometimes indicate a more gruesome injury. Still, Herbert said he didn't see a hand specialist or have surgery, doing all of his recovery with the Chargers' medical staff, who he said he "considers specialists."

When asked if his bone punctured his skin, he said: "Whether it did or not, I think that would be something that anyone would like to keep personal at that time."