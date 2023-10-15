Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Jeff Saturday react to Dolphins running back De'Von Achane being expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. (1:55)

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is likely to be activated from injured reserve as soon as he is eligible to return, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Achane is expected to miss the minimum four games and return after the Dolphins' bye for their Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the source said.

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had knee surgery in July, is ahead of schedule in his comeback and pushing to play sometime next month, league sources told Schefter.

"He's tracking well and wants to come back sooner rather than later," one source said.

While the Dolphins don't know when Ramsey will be available to return, the game vs. the Raiders on Nov. 19 could be a target, allowing him to play the final eight games of the season.

Achane enters Sunday as the NFL's second-leading rusher with 460 yards on just 38 carries. He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a knee injury, although Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged the roster move was not a "black and white" decision.

With Achane sidelined, the Dolphins (4-1) are expected to lean on Raheem Mostert as their lead running back Sunday against the winless Carolina Panthers, with Salvon Ahmed providing depth.

The Dolphins opened the window last week for Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from IR, but the veteran running back will not play against Carolina.

After their home game Sunday against the Panthers, the Dolphins will play the Eagles, Patriots and Chiefs before their Week 10 bye.