CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Los Angeles Rams were preparing for a 2020 opponent when then-running backs coach Thomas Brown decided to participate in one of their drills, as he often did.

Pop. Torn Achilles.

"Flash forward, this guy is on the sideline chasing [then-Rams back] Cam Akers on a long run,'' Rams coach Sean McVay recalled. "He springs down the sideline when he still should be in a walking boot. So he is still a "G" that probably could still take a couple carries and be able to lower his pads and finish strong. He's a competitor.''

That's what McVay says the 0-6 Carolina Panthers are getting in their first-year NFL offensive coordinator, who was handed offensive playcalling duties on Monday by coach Frank Reich.

"I'd never bet against Thomas Brown,'' he said.

Reich is betting Brown's energy will carry over to a unit that ranks 23rd in total offense and 22nd in scoring, and to a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young, whose 33.2 QBR ranks last in the NFL among 33 qualified quarterbacks.

The coach picked the Panthers' Week 7 bye to give up playcalling -- his passion since he called plays as Jim Kelly's backup with the Buffalo Bills in the late 1980s and early 1990s -- because it gives Brown the best chance of succeeding, with upcoming home games against the Houston Texans (3-3) and Indianapolis Colts (3-3) followed by a Thursday night game at the Chicago Bears (1-5).

The 37-year-old McVay is considered one of the best young playcallers in the NFL and believes it's a good move for the Panthers and Brown, who is also 37.

"He's ahead of the curve,'' McVay said. "He'll be ready for it. He's called plays before [University of Miami, 2016-18], and I'm very confident that he'll do a really nice job.''

First-year offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has a big challenge ahead as the new playcaller for the 0-6 Panthers, whose offense ranks among the worst in the NFL.

Brown joins Eric Bieniemy of the Washington Commanders and Brian Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles as the only Black playcallers in the NFL. He considers the opportunity Reich has given him "huge'' for what it could mean to other Black assistants.

"It's a rare opportunity for a number of different reasons,'' Brown said. "I won't dive into my thought process on what the reasons are right now. But I do understand I have an opportunity to help us have success from a Panthers standpoint, but also open doors for more Black men like myself.''

Theoretically, Brown understands this could impact his career in a negative way if the offense continues to struggle, but he said he's "never lived that way.''

"There's no reward without the risk,'' he added. "That kind of comes with this profession. I was raised by fighters. So I don't back out on anything or anybody.

"It's easy to give into the fears of whatever could go wrong. But I have the mindset of having a positive approach and having faith in our process and myself.''

Brown credits his upbringing, from being raised by a minister and school teacher from rural Mississippi to quickly rising up the coaching ranks because of mentors such as former Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt, McVay and now Reich.

It's ironic he is in this position, since becoming a coach was the last thing on his mind after finishing his brief career as an NFL running back, as he was a sixth-round pick out of Georgia by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008.

A self-proclaimed "humongous introvert'' at one point, Brown was studying to be a businessman selling insurance and investment products before he learned to become the outgoing, energetic coach he is today.

But after a 15-page business proposal for a program to help athletes transition to the "real world'' was "thrown out the window'' without much consideration, he changed direction and began his career as a strength coach at his alma mater.

Five years later, he was the offensive coordinator at Miami under Richt, his college head coach.

"I remember watching Thomas when we played against each other in high school,'' said McVay, who, like Brown, grew up in Georgia. "He was one of the ultimate competitors. He's always trying to just continue to perfect his craft.''

Brown doesn't plan radical changes to what the Panthers have done offensively.

He understands that could be counter-productive this deep into the season. He just plans to build on what the Panthers have done so far and make minor tweaks.

That likely means using less no-huddle, something Reich ran a lot of the past two weeks, and more pre-snap motion. That also could mean a few more running plays to get closer to the balance he was used to with the 2021 Rams when they won Super Bowl LVI with a balanced attack.

There also could be more plays for the tight ends, a position Brown coached in 2022 with the Rams.

"Radical [changes] would not be smart for where we are right now,'' Brown said. "Over time we'll have some changes here and there, but I've been a part of this offense from the get-go. This gives me full rein to kind of do what I want to, but it's all going to be a collaborative effort.''

Further developing Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, will be a priority. Brown has already built a close relationship with the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and he has used his college contacts to get a better feel for how he can put Young in a better position to succeed.

And as Brown has said many times since taking the job at Carolina, he was sold on Young as the top pick over C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson throughout the pre-draft process.

He was even more sold after a long talk with Young prior to a rookie minicamp when he and the 5-foot-10, 204-pound quarterback broke down the offense and how they visualized the game.

That Brown took the time to get to know him that way impressed Young as well.

"That's something that not all playcallers do, not all coaches do,'' Young said of discussing the 'whys' of the offense. "Sometimes, it's just, 'Memorize this, go here to here, and I'll take care of the rest.'

"But that was something that really stood out was him being able to elaborate and explain the 'why' behind things.''

Brown's lack of experience calling plays never kept him from getting opportunities. He interviewed for offensive coordinator jobs with five teams -- Commanders, Chargers, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Panthers -- this past offseason.

He also interviewed for head-coaching positions with the Texans and Dolphins the past two seasons.

Brown has always had a playcaller's mindset even though he never played quarterback.

"Thomas has always been preparing himself for that opportunity,'' McVay said. "Seeing the game through the quarterback's lens, what are the reads? What is the timing and rhythm with how you want to play with your feet? What are the different things in terms of how do you want to read certain coverage contours based on the concept?

"Those were the types of questions, going back, [Brown] was asking. That he was always so inquisitive and wanted to know about and have the ownership of the total picture.''

Brown also will bring his usual amount of energy, although he may not show it in all the ways he did a few years ago.

"I used to run around a whole lot more,'' Brown said. "I used to practice racing players. I pulled a couple of hamstrings and popped an Achilles. It's probably good I'm slowing myself down.

"But it all starts with a leadership standpoint. If you want to have energy, you've go to bring energy.''